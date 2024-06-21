Visiting Lincoln National Forest this week? These roads, sites are closed due to wildfire

The U.S. Forest Service announced it would close portions of the Lincoln National Forest where two wildfires continue to burn as a precaution.

The South Fork Fire and Salt Fire ignited earlier this week and have scorched over 20,000 acres of public lands and lands belonging to the Mescalero Apache Tribe. Homes, businesses and two lives were lost to the fires.

While the source of ignition is still under investigation, the Forest was placed under a "very high" fire danger rating, and officials said it was best to close portions to prevent another fire start, further danger to visitors, and assist ongoing efforts to battle the two current fires.

These Lincoln National Forest sites are closed

The Lincoln National Forest has three ranger districts: Smokey Bear, Guadalupe and Sacramento.

The Smokey Bear ranger district is closed from its western boundary at the junction of National Forest Service Road (NFSR) 400 and NFSR 108 Tanbark, NFSR 108 Tanbark to NFSR 107, NFSR 107 to Big Bonito trail #36 to the junction of Aspen Trail # 35, Aspen Trial #35 to the junction of Crest Trail #25, Crest Trail #25 to the junction of Trail # 78, Trail #78 to the Forest Boundary.

Forest officials have closed the southern boundary from trail # 78 going east for approximately 4.75 miles and then south approximately 6 miles following the Forest Service boundary to the Mescalero boundary, then east along the Forest Service and Mescalero boundary for approximately 18 miles.

The eastern boundary is southeast corner of the forest bordering the Mescalero, and the boundary going north along the Forest Boundary for approximately 12 miles, then west along the Forest Boundary for approximately 16 miles, then north along the Forest Boundary for approximately 9.25 miles, to the junction of NFSR 400. The northern boundary is NFSR 400 west to the junction of NFSR 108 Tanbark Canyon.

Other ranger districts remain open.

Map showing the boundaries of closed or restricted areas within the Lincoln National Forest on June 21, 2024 as a result of firefighting efforts in the forest.

Road closures in Lincoln National Forest

U.S. Highway 70 from mile marker 245 in Mescalero to mile marker 258 east of Carrizozo is closed.

U.S. Highway 70 from mile marker 250 west of Apache to mile marker 285 east of Hondo is closed.

New Mexico 220 from mile marker 0 to mile marker 9 is closed

Map from nmroads.com showing the closure of major roads that run through Lincoln National Forest as a result of wildfires.

These roads are open in the Lincoln National Forest

U.S. Highway 54 to Tularosa and Highway 70 to Bent are open if traveling from Alamogordo.

If traveling through Cloudcroft, U.S. Highway 82 is open.

From Tularosa to Carrizozo U.S. Highway 54 is open.

From Carrizozo to Hondo, through Capitan and Lincoln, Highway 380 is open. From U.S Highway 380, State Highway 37 to Nogal is open, as is State Highway 48.

Anyone traveling from State Highway 48 to Alto is urged to use caution, though the road remains open.

Find out more about road closures and openings at https://www.nmroads.com/.

Fire danger in Lincoln National Forest

The fire danger rating for all three districts of the Lincoln National Forest was "very high" June 18.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions were put in place May 30 and mean that fires, campfires, open flame, smoking or internal combustion engines have restrictions.

"The Stage 2 restrictions are enforceable by law, and will remain in effect until Forest Service officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires."

No fires, campfires or open flames are allowed at any time within forest lands.

