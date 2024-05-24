I visited Mackinac Island, voted the No. 1 travel destination this summer. No cars are allowed on the dreamy Midwest island.

The cottages on Mackinac Island look like they belong in a fairy-tale. Molly O'Brien for Insider

Mackinac Island is in Lake Huron in Michigan and it feels like it's part of a fairy-tale.

The island has no cars and is filled with historic structures, sweet shops, and pretty cottages.

The island's Grand Hotel is famous for its fancy dinners, high tea, and formal dress codes.

On Wednesday, USA Today announced its No.1 Best Summer Travel Destination as part of its 10Best Readers' Choice awards for 2024. Topping the list is one of the most beautiful islands in the Midwest: Mackinac Island.

Mackinac Island — pronounced "mack-in-awe" — sits in Lake Huron, directly between Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas.

To get to the island, you fly into the small airport, or take a ferry from Mackinaw City and get dropped off downtown. From there, you can walk on foot, rent a bike, or take a horse-and-carriage "taxi."

Mackinac only has about 500 year-round residents, and over 1 million people visit each year. It's also home to over 500 horses because motorized vehicles have been prohibited since 1898 because they scare the horses.

Keep reading to see what it's like.

There are a few places to stay, but the historic Grand Hotel is worth a visit no matter what

The Grand Hotel looks gorgeous at sunset. Molly O'Brien for Insider

Grand Hotel is one of the few remaining wood-frame hotels in the US and is a National Historic Landmark.

The property overlooks the lake, and its porch, at roughly 660 feet in length, is said to be the longest in the world.

The Grand Hotel feels luxurious inside. Molly O'Brien for Insider

The property, where no two rooms are decorated alike, was built by steamship and train companies in the late 19th century.

Back then, the hotel catered to the ultra-elite, wealthy guests who would spend their entire summers on-site.

In honor of the historic site's grand history, there's still a dress code after 6:30 p.m. — guests must wear a coat, tie, slacks, dress, skirt, or pantsuit in the common areas.

The Grand Hotel has a colorful downstairs, too. Molly O'Brien for Insider

If you spend a night on-site, you'll have the chance to attend a spectacular three-course dinner in the grand main dining room.

There's also a high tea in the parlor each afternoon.

Getting tea at the hotel feels luxurious, too. Molly O'Brien for Insider

There are also stables, museums, and outdoor attractions

Visitors can also check out Surrey Hill, home to attractions like the Grand Stables, where the Grand Hotel's current working horses reside.

The Grand Stables houses a museum, too. Molly O'Brien for Insider

It's also a museum with antique carriages and sleighs on display dating back hundreds of years.

Some have been previously owned by prominent figures of the 19th century, like William Vanderbilt.

The museum houses antique carriages. Molly O'Brien for Insider

Across the way is the Wings of Mackinac Butterfly Conservatory, which hosts hundreds of native and tropical butterflies.

The area also houses historic landmarks, like Fort Mackinac, the oldest building in Michigan, founded in 1780.

The cluster of military buildings sits high on a coastal bluff and is no longer active, but it still serves as a historical attraction open to the public.

There are a lot of horses and bikes in the streets. Molly O'Brien for Insider

You can also rent a bike and pedal around the outer rim of the island. The flat, leisurely 8.2-mile route hugs the coastline and offers gorgeous lake views.

The view from Arch Rock. Molly O'Brien for Insider

It's also worth visiting Mackinac Island State Park, which offers miles of walking trails, woods, and the signature limestone Arch Rock formation.

The area's also known for its fudge and live music

There are a lot of beautiful houses on the island. Molly O'Brien for Insider

When you're downtown, grab some famous Mackinac Island fudge at one of the sweet shops on the main street.

You can watch people make fudge, and the shops are pretty generous with samples.

There are a few sweet shops on the island that sell fudge. Molly O'Brien for Insider

It's also worth visiting the Pink Pony, one of the island's most popular restaurants, bars, and music venues with fabulous lake views from its patio.

This story was originally published on August 2, 2021, and most recently updated on May 24, 2024.

