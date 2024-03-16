Visit Savannah debuts "Surprisingly Savannah" trolley at St. Patrick's Day Parade

A new float will make its debut in the 200th Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

Visit Savannah, in partnership with Old Town Trolley Tours of Savannah, outfitted a street-legal trolley wrapped in the tourism champion's signature purple and white with a custom teardrop trailer hitched to its tail.

The new wheels expand upon Visit Savannah's initiative to create four-dimensional pop-up events to "take the Savannah message, the Savannah experience on the road to folks in different parts of the country," said President and CEO Joe Marinelli.

After its debut, the "Surprisingly Savannah" trolley will road trip to 12 U.S. cities, many of which offer nonstop flights in and out of Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Some of those cities include Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

"It's a very purposeful 12 cities. We will participate in some of those cities, in festivals ... and in other cities we'll be set up near or adjacent to where the Savannah Bananas are set up if they're in that city at the same time," explained Marinelli. "In other places, some of the more fashionable, trendy parts ― so a little bit of everything."

Visit Savannah's "Suprisingly Savannah" Tour

A little bit of everything comprises highlighting Savannah-area restaurants and local artisans and entrepreneurs such as Satchel, Black Heritage tourism, and partnering with other organizations, such as the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) to recruit skilled workers into the region.

Although coastal Georgia tourism extends year-round now, Marinelli said, "You know, I like to tell people, the experience is the same here on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, as it is Thursday, Friday, Saturday, so you can get a table and maybe a place to park."

Amy Paige Condon is the content coach and editor for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at acondon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Visit Savannah debuts trolley at St. Patrick's Day parade