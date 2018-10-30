Visit JetBlue's 'JetBoo' house this Halloween for a free surprise

Not every lucky Halloween-er will have the chance to hit the pavement this

Not every lucky Halloween-er will have the chance to hit the pavement this Wednesday in pursuit of candy collecting and spooky haunts.

While some ghosts, ghouls and gals will have the night planned on land, some of us will be spending the time in-transit, 30,000 feet above all of the madness below.

But thanks to JetBlue, you don’t have to be grounded to trick-or-treat yo' self this Halloween.

The airline will be handing over 100,000 pieces of full-size candy across over 900 JetBlue flights this Halloween.

Onboard offerings will include Twizzlers and Starburst in order to accommodate the airline’s peanut-free policy.

JetBlue also has something sweet in store for those staying put near three of its major hubs called the JetBoo house.

The JetBoo houses are no trick, all treat — visitors can stop by for a free, full-size candy (Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars, KitKat, Twirlers, Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Dots or Skittles) of their choosing.

The houses will open in Boston (Boston Common, Corner of Beacon & Charles St), Brooklyn (Fort Greene Park, Corner of Dekalb & Washington Park) and Boca Raton (Lake Wyman Park, 1500 NE 5th Ave).

The houses will be open from 3 pm to 8 pm tomorrow wile supplies last so get out and get jettin'!