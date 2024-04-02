Visit Indianapolis Children's Museum for Louisville spring break, April 8 total solar eclipse

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The museum has allowed employees and donor members to start to visit with changes for safety as it works towards reopening to the general public.

It's spring break for Jefferson County Public Schools, and the April 8 total solar eclipse is right around the corner. Luckily, this museum, just a couple hours from Louisville in Indianapolis, is the perfect visit for either occasion.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, the world's largest children's museum, makes for a fun day trip for Kentuckians, only two hours from the Louisville area. With over 130,000 artifacts in its collection, all families are bound to find something they enjoy. Events will also be held for the upcoming solar eclipse, and dinosaur sculptures at the museum were recently spotted in their eclipse glasses.

2024 total solar eclipse: Eclipse is a week away. How long it lasts, times and where to get glasses

Where is the Children's Museum of Indianapolis?

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is located at 3000 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

How many exhibits are at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis?

According to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis website, the museum is home to over 130,000 artifacts divided into two sections, Arts & Humanities and the Natural Sciences. The five-floor building, housing most of the exhibits, also offers outdoor interactive experiences.

Ready for the eclipse: The dinosaurs at Indy's Children's Museum have solar glasses. Do you?

How much are tickets for the Children's Museum of Indianapolis?

Ticket prices fluctuate by date and time, with adult tickets, ages 18-59, costing more than youth tickets, ages 2-17. Indiana residents get a $3 discount by entering their zip code, with proof of residency required at entry. Group discounts are available for 20+ people. To buy tickets, click here.

How far is the Children's Museum of Indianapolis from Louisville?

From the office of The Courier Journal, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis is around a two-hour drive or 120 miles.

What is eclipse sickness? What to know about anxiety and how to manage it on April 8

Celebrate Eclipse Weekend at Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is offering Eclipse Weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7. A variety of programs will be available such as a light show at the planetarium, information about astronaut basic training and hygiene, educational sessions about various types of telescopes and more.

The Indianapolis Children's Museum's iconic dinosaurs sport solar eclipse glasses on April 2, 2024, ahead of a total solar eclipse on April 8. (John Tufts / IndyStar)

Children's Museum of Indianapolis: Eclipse Extravaganza

In honor of the April 8 2024 solar eclipse, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hosting an Eclipse Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8. Visitors can partake in a variety of eclipse-related activities and watch the eclipse outdoors once the sports area is converted to a viewing area at 1 p.m. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Indianapolis Children's Museum: Visit from Louisville for spring break, total solar eclipse