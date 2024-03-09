Vision plan for Innovation Park a focus at OSU A&M Board of Regents meeting

Mar. 8—The future Innovation Park at Oklahoma State University was featured at the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents meeting Friday.

Elizabeth Pollard, executive director of the Oklahoma State University Research Foundation, presented a macro view of the park.

The Innovation Park will be a 678-acre collaborative research park in southwest Stillwater, merging OSU's land-grant mission, technology development, commercial partnerships and progressive ideas to implement its vision.

As a chief executive officer for 18 years in a biotechnology community and more than 25 years of collaboration with private and public sectors, Pollard is no stranger to integrating communities and innovating prosperity. She will take the lead on the vision plan for The Innovation Park.

"What really drives my passion is taking technology from concept to market and driving economic development," Pollard said.

The Innovation Foundation at OSU seeks to maximize OSU's capabilities in energy aerospace, human performance and nutrition, and STEM to "drive commercialization of applied research, turn that into products and services and create strong partnerships with private industry," Pollard said.

Four OSU applied research institutes would come together to enact the plan to solve health, energy, technology and environmental challenges — and those institutes include the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education, the Hamm Institute for American Energy, the Human Performance and Nutrition Research Institute and the National Center for Wellness and Recovery Institute.

In addition, Cowboy Enterprises, an organization that provides essential startup assistance resources, will also collaborate with the Innovation Foundation to initiate the construction of the park.

The park would link three areas at OSU, which are the Student Farm (south and east of Highway 51) and Innovation Park (south and west of Highway 51) and the Botanic Garden (north of Highway 51).

At the Student Farm, the collaboration between OSU's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Stillwater's Our Daily Bread and the Human Performance and Nutrition Research institute would provide places such as a pedestrian bridge connecting to the Botanic Garden, restoration of the Historic Barn, recreational experiences, a petting zoo and more. It would also address food insecurity through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The Innovation Park would provide technology-based startup companies an opportunity to collaborate with OSU and support businesses and industries. This area includes the Analytics Solutions Center, Drone Education Center, housing and fitness options and the Internet Exchange Point.

At the Botanic Garden, key focuses would be practices and projects regarding drought response, water quality, sustainable practices, energy and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education. This area includes the Horticulture Education Center and the Treewalk Village — which would incorporate art through the use of interactive AI-generated lighting and displays.

"We know that when we create experiential learning opportunities, people who are interested in learning come," Pollard told the News Press. "If you think about a traditional campus environment, it's sometimes hard for the underserved to feel comfortable walking into that environment."

She said if there's a more park-like setting — where it's open and doesn't feel so overwhelming — communities tend to congregate.

The Gathering Place in Tulsa was an inspiration for The Innovation Park, Pollard said, as well as other innovation parks across the country. The Association of University Research Parks, which The Innovation Foundation at OSU recently joined, helps universities develop the parks — and each one is done a little differently, Pollard said.

"Many of them have done it in a very traditional tech park environment, where you've got the hard structures and you've got multiple-floored buildings," Pollard said. "Our goal is to really connect this via walking trails, community engagement via health challenges throughout the park (and) having those collaboration and education centers."

She said the foundation hopes that private partners will "come to the table and help build content" around topics such as the importance of energy, sustainability and advanced mobility.

The park would offer the community multiple educational experiences. One such opportunity is the Drone Education Center.

Pollard said most K-12 students have been exposed to how drones operate.

"They've seen them from a toy perspective, but do they really understand what it can be?" Pollard said. "And I think when they come and experience things like that, they get to say, 'Oh, if I become an engineer, this is what I could do with it.'"

She said that includes what an engineer really does — not just building bridges, for example, but what those bridges do for society.

Another key piece of the park will be offering residents more access to the City.

"A lot of the residential area outside of Stillwater doesn't have connectivity to get to that park," Pollard said. "We're going to be linking that together."

She said the pedestrian bridge will have signage welcoming visitors to Stillwater.

Pollard and her team have met with City leaders and the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.

"Everyone is really excited about coming together to make this happen," Pollard said.

Most of the funding for the Analytics Solution Center is already available, she said, and now they're focused on obtaining grants for the Internet Exchange Point.