'You have to have a vision': City officials gear up for next stage in Fairpark District Development

TUPELO — The All-America City has taken the next step in a plan to expand the Fairpark District.

Last week, the city moved on a plan that would see the development of 17 acres just south of Fairpark between the Canadian National Railway line and the BNSF line on Elizabeth Street downtown. The land came into the city’s possession through a land swap of the Day-brite building. Officials hope to use it for economic development and a jumping off point to expand the Fairpark district. Ben Logan, Tupelo's city attorney, said this is the first step in the next phase of the district’s growth.

“The city council and mayor, in my opinion, are to be commended. It is a historic positive step for the city to expand Fairpark,” Former Mayor Glenn McCullough said. “What the city has done is write a new page in Tupelo’s history with the beautiful park and city hall, and it is a very positive story.”

The district wasn’t built overnight and its expansion likely won’t be either. Officials are in the throes of creating a master plan for the project and, as of Friday, there are no solid ideas for what will become of the land. What officials and developers can agree on, however, is that, if done correctly, the development can cause explosive growth in the district.

Fairpark District’s origins come from a decade of planning

The Fairpark District was established in 1999 with 50 acres designated for urban renewal development by the Tupelo Redevelopment Agency (TRA). At the time, the city took out $22.7 million in bonds to accomplish the goal.

The district was the culmination of nearly a decade of planning by local leaders, including former Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association Executive Director Debbie Brangenberg.

“All of these little things have come together, but it wasn’t anything that happened overnight,” she said, adding that the markers that Fairpark is a success is that people can live, work and play there in a safe environment. “The City of Tupelo and the leaders through the years were intentional about not letting these plans sit on the shelf and not happen. They found the people and partners that could make it happen.”

Brangenberg said planning for Fairpark began in 1991. Multiple administrations had a hand in the project, but the bulk of the work happened during former Mayor Jack Marshall’s tenure, serving between 1985 and 1997.

Former Mayor Glenn McCullough, who served between 1997 and 1999, said Fairpark was a great accomplishment for the city and is a continued boon to the region.

During his tenure, the council approved $22.6 million in general obligation bonds, and McCullough said he gives much of the credit to Brangenberg and the Fairpark commission for her vision and their drive to see it done.

“(Fairpark) turned out to be a tremendous investment,” he said. “It enhances life for the people in Tupelo, Mississippi.”

City taps Muldrow for master plan, Cook Coggin Engineers for studies

To accomplish its expansion goal, the city entered a $10,000 contract with consultant Tripp Muldrow, of Arnett Muldrow and Associates, for a master plan for the property, and a $4,500 contract with Cook Coggin Engineers, Inc. for environmental studies of the property. Logan said Muldrow assisted in the establishment of Fairpark decades ago.

While much of the plan is up in the air until the master plan is established, Brangenberg noted work began with the genesis of the project itself.

“You have to have a vision. You have to know where you’re going with that master plan and comprehensive plan," she said. “People want a walkable neighborhood and you continue to build a base of businesses people who can walk to work and walk home.”

When asked what potential development might go in the lot, Logan said any examples would just be speculation.

“We will turn this property over to TRA to do their good work on redeveloping the area,” he said.

Developers weigh in on the project

Duke Loden, who is a member of the Neighborhood Development Corporation that has more than two decades of experience in commercial real estate, said while he believes Fairpark might be better served to expand north rather than south, the parcel, which previously was the old cotton mill warehouse, still had potential for development.

“That is a unique piece of property because it is surrounded by two railroad tracks,” he said, adding that its zoning is wide open for commercial, industrial and residential opportunity. “It is a pretty good parcel.”

One kink Loden said he saw for the property is that it is between the two tracks, making it less than ideal for the style single family housing found in the area close by. He said townhouses, apartment complexes, duplexes and commercial developments are all possibilities for the property.

Both Loden and realtor Tommy Morgan said the reins were firmly in the city’s hands with what can be developed there. Morgan said over the past few years, he has advocated to expand the Fairpark district.

“Fairpark has worked well,” Morgan said. “With the right approach there, that could be good (for the city).”

To Morgan, the future of development in general is going to become more and more in the hands of governmental entities rather than private investment.

“Government controls regulations and all the zoning, and they have the tax dollars to work with,” he said.