Visible patrols, youth programming part of Salem Police violence reduction efforts

Salem Police on Friday outlined efforts being taken with partner agencies this summer to reduce violence including visible patrols in high risk areas, referring at-risk youth to programs and continuing community education and engagement efforts.

The announcement comes on Gun Violence Awareness Day with partner agencies including Keizer Police, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson, Marion County Juvenile Department, and the FBI collaborating as part of the Community Violence Reduction Initiative.

“Today is Gun Violence Awareness Day in Salem,” Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack said in a press release. “And it’s the perfect day to remember that we are all working together—criminal justice partners and the community—to reduce shootings and violence for the safety and protection of everyone in the Salem-Keizer area.”

Part of the initiative includes developing a community-based prevention and intervention strategy. The city and police have hosted two community forums this year presenting gun violence data and asking attendees about concerns and ideas for potential solutions.

Additional community meetings are scheduled for July and August before a final report is presented in the fall.

A break-out group discusses gun violence during a Community Violence Reduction Initiative session in April at Chemeketa Community College.

For immediate steps, the partnering agencies said they would focus efforts in the northeast area of the city where shootings are more concentrated, according to a Salem gun violence problem analysis released in November.

The programs and systems that have been designed and implemented "address the small percentage of individuals in the community who are driving the increased community violence," the press release said. "The ongoing work will be visible during the summer when the weather is warm, days are longer, and schools are not in session."

According to police, the emphasis will be on deterrence, education and trust building. Enforcement will be "solely used as a tool for those who choose to engage in violence."

Police said the community will be seeing visible patrols in the areas identified as being at high risk for violence. Agencies will also be identifying local government and nonprofit summer youth programs to refer at-risk youth and increase education and trust-building opportunities.

The release said they will also be "leveraging" county parole and probation services to reduce recidivism.

“Reducing community violence requires resources and a proactive approach. We are doing just that by bringing our collective resources to bear this summer to advance our efforts to deter violence and increase safety and accountability," Womack said.

Clarkson said the office is committed to its partnership with local law enforcement to address violence in the community.

"As police resources increase, so too will our prosecution efforts to ensure offenders are held accountable under the law. We must work together to stem this tide," she said.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on X @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem Police: Visible patrols part of violence reduction efforts