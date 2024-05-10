Visalia man arrested in Tennessee for trafficking narcotics

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man has been arrested in Tennessee after allegedly trafficking narcotics, the Visalia Police Department said.

Police say their Narcotics Unit received information on Tuesday that 29-year-old Guillermo Vasquez, a convicted felon from Visalia, had been arrested in Memphis, TN, by a Tennessee agency under suspicion of trafficking narcotics.

In response to this development, officers say they served a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the 5500 block of W. Tulare Avenue in Visalia. During the search, they found an AK47, a short-barreled AR, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition concealed in a locked safe within Vasquez’s bedroom.

The Visalia Police Department says Vasquez is in custody and his bail amount is set at $25 million.

