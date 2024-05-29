Virtual Historic Preservation Commission training to be rescheduled

A virtual training for Frederick’s Historic Preservation Commission scheduled for Thursday has been postponed and will be rescheduled, according to the city.

The training for “HPC201: Sustainability for Historic Preservation Commissions” is being provided with the Maryland Association for Historic District Commissions.

It had been scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m., but will be rescheduled at a later date.

Anyone who wants to notified of the rescheduled date and join the meeting when it takes place should contact Brandon Mark at bmark@cityoffrederickmd.gov.