Take A Virtual Disney Vacation With Stunning New Google Street View Maps

You can now stroll Main Street U.S.A. at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida without leaving home.

Google’s latest 360-degree Street View maps go inside the famous theme parks, showing off both locations. The new maps take armchair travelers into:

There are also some jumps that show specific areas, including:

See all of the locations at once on this handy page from Google.

Given the rising price of theme park tickets, Google Street View may be an economical way for the armchair traveler to get a Disney fix.