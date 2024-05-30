Virginia's members of Congress respond to verdict in Trump hush money trial

Virginia's Congressional delegation appeared split along party lines in their response to the conviction of former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, Thursday.

Congressional Republicans railed against the verdict and lashed out at the Democratic Party as they issued their support for the former president on social media. Democrats noted that, though the decision was a somber reminder that no one is above the law, justice had been served.

Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial, which centered on allegations that he falsified business records to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime.

Prosecutors alleged Trump falsified the records to conceal unlawfully interfering in the 2016 presidential election through the $130,000 hush money payment, making the falsification charges felonies.

The more-than six weeks-long trial against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was the first criminal trial in United States history against a former president. Trump's conviction marks another historic moment, with an uncertain impact on the 2024 presidential election.

Here's what Virginia's U.S. Senators had to say

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat who is up for re-election in November posted his response to the verdict on social media Thursday evening. Kaine was the running mate of former Sec. Hillary Clinton who ran against Trump in 2016.

"The Trump verdict is proof that no one is above the law in this country. It’s also tragic in this way—Americans put the reins of leadership in the hands of a person whose character is so far beneath the office that no rational adult would ever encourage young people to emulate his behavior. Trump’s lack of character has caught up to him. And Americans—once again—have received a clear warning about a person who wants to seize leadership once again. I pray that we heed the warning," he said.

The senior senator from Virginia, Mark Warner, who is also a Democrat, opted for a more brief statement.

"Every American deserves their day in court. Former President Trump got his," he wrote on X.

How did Virginia's U.S. House members respond?

Many members of Virginia's Congressional delegation took to social media Thursday evening to sound off on the verdict. All 11 of Virginia's House seats are up for election this year.

"Today’s verdict is not about justice; it’s about revenge. Democrats’ continued attempts to discredit and silence their opponents is shameful. The American people have a sacred right to a fair and unbiased justice system; unfortunately, days like today make that ideal hard to believe in. No amount of rigged trials can cover up the damage that Joe Biden and the Democrats have done to our country. In November, we’ll put an end to their disastrous leadership once and for all," Rep. Jen Kiggans, a Republican who represents the Second Congressional District, wrote on X.

"It is a somber day when a former president is convicted of numerous felonies, but it also shows that no one is above the law," Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat who represents the Third Congressional District, wrote on X.

“Today’s egregious verdict represents the most prominent miscarriage of “justice” in modern American history. This corrupt sham of a NYC judicial system demonstrates the extreme danger of placing individuals in power who will abuse that power to accomplish a political objective. This is election interference at the highest level, and points directly to unlawful and unconstitutional collusion by Joe Biden and Merrick Garland. This obscene verdict will certainly be overturned on appeal, and that must happen expeditiously,” House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, a Republican who represents the Fifth Congressional District, wrote in a post on X. Trump recently endorsed Good's primary opponent after the Congressman endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in May 2023.

"We are a country of laws. Today, our justice system held someone accountable for his crimes. In the wake of this verdict, responsible lawmakers must lead by example and not deny the truth or stoke anger. We must demonstrate principled leadership and uphold the rule of law," Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat who represents the Seventh Congressional District, said in a post on X. Spanberger is not seeking re-election to Congress, instead she plans to run for governor of the commonwealth in 2025.

“It is tragic that an American president has been convicted of crimes, but Donald Trump is responsible for his own actions. If a jury finds those actions were criminal after due process in a court of law, he must be held accountable. In the United States no one is above the law," Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat who represents the Eighth Congressional District, said in a post on X.

“The verdict reached today in New York concerning President Trump is a bad decision. This decision in large measure was due to trial errors by the judge. Based on what was presented, I do not see evidence of a crime taking place. Like in the case of former Governor Bob McDonnell, I fully expect the case to be overturned on appeal," Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican who represents the Ninth Congressional District, said in a post on X.

Some members opted to note the historic moment with brevity.

“Donald Trump is a convicted felon," Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat who represents the Eleventh Congressional District, wrote in a post on X.

Rep. Rob Wittman from the First Congressional District; Rep. Jennifer McClellan, from the Fourth Congressional District; Rep. Ben Cline, from the Sixth Congressional District; and Rep. Jennifer Wexton from the Tenth Congressional District had not issued public responses to the news as of Thursday evening. Wexton is not seeking re-election to Congress in November due to health reasons.

Contributing: Aysha Bagchi, Bart Jansen, David Jackson, Kinsey Crowley for USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: 'A convicted felon,' Virginia Congress members respond to Trump verdict