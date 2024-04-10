Some Virginians saw Sentara insurance spike by 265%; the DOJ is investigating
Searches for 'eyes hurting' are spiking after Monday's solar eclipse, but experts say the pain will subside in most cases.
Sprinto, a security compliance and risk platform, has raised a $20 million Series B round to build more automation into its compliance management platform and widen its customer base to include the wide gamut of companies that operate digitally but aren't tech-first. Compliance with frameworks such as SOC 2, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ) has become crucial for companies across sectors to ensure data security and privacy, but compliance management remains a cumbersome process for most businesses, as it requires teams to maintain records frequently and regularly monitor data flows. Sprinto is working to automate this aspect of security compliance management, which involves vendor risk management, vulnerability assessment, access control, evidence collection and other filing tasks.
India's largest audio and wearables brand boAt is investigating a possible data breach after hackers advertised a cache of alleged customer data online. A sample of alleged customer data was uploaded on a known cybercrime forum, which includes full names, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses and order numbers. In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, boAt said it was investigating the matter but did not disclose specifics.
The start of first quarter earnings season and a reading on inflation greet investors as the interest rate cut debate rolls on.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
Homeowners insurance protects your home, possessions, and family when the house is damaged. Find out how to make smart decisions about your coverage.
When it comes to funding, the fintech sector didn’t have a very good start to the year. Notably, CB Insights counted Flexport’s $260 million convertible note as a fintech deal because the company “offers trade finance and cargo insurance.” Removing that round from this count, funding was just over $7 billion.
Health premiums for employer-sponsored plans typically aren’t tax deductible, but in some cases, medical costs can lower your taxable income. Learn more about the IRS rules.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a third investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, this time centered on problems getting the doors to open. The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) says in a new notice that it has received 14 complaints from owners who have not been able to open the doors to their Fisker Oceans, either from the inside or the outside. The agency says the complaints point to an "intermittent failure" of the door latch and handle system.
Seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen were killed from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Monday. Here's why it matters and what comes next.
Here’s a look at how online bank security compares to traditional brick-and-mortar institutions.
Activision is reportedly in the midst of investigating a hacking campaign that's stealing log-in credentials from people playing its games.
The stories you need to start your day: The White House’s artificial intelligence safeguards, MLB Opening Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
As Apple faces down the barrel of a U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit, one might assume that references to the Cupertino company's existing anti-competitive headwinds in Europe would be peppered liberally throughout the DOJ's complaint -- just for a little extra context and moral support, if nothing else. The one time that Europe is explicitly mentioned, however, is in relation to Apple's grip on digital wallets, NFC and mobile payment technology within its iOS ecosystem.
A 3D hologram, dubbed the Ever-Changing Statue, will be on display at the Rise by Barclays workspace in New York until April 4. Sipping wine and nibbling burrata, a group of government officials, reporters and founders gathered at its unveiling, watching as the hologram flickered a display that alternated through images of some of the U.K.’s top unicorn founders like Tessa Clarke, the co-founder of food waste startup Olio, and Alexander and Oliver Kent-Braham, founders of insurance startup Marshmallow. The display celebrated the U.K. as the third $1 trillion tech economy, preceded only by the U.S. and China.
Give the commissioner credit for being pliable and instituting new things. But is the league losing its identity?
Apple is coming out swinging against the Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust case, just announced Thursday, which accuses the iPhone maker of being a monopolist with its thumb on a mobile chokepoint of its own making. Apple is dubbing the litigation misguided and warning the DOJ risks trashing all the things its customers value about its integrated mobile ecosystem. The lawsuit threatens to undo the features that make its smartphones different from the rest of the market, as Apple tells it — with the risk, should the suit prevail, of the iPhone ending up looking and feeling just like an Android phone.
The United States Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple earlier today. When an iPhone user sends a message to another iPhone user, by default that message is sent using Apple’s iMessage protocol. “This effect is particularly powerful for certain demographics, like teenagers — where the iPhone’s share is 85 percent, according to one survey,” the DOJ wrote in its lawsuit.
PayPal Ventures' latest investment is in an Indonesian startup that provides personal insurance products covering a variety of risks, including accidents, phone screen damage, and ticket cancellations to over 5 million customers. Qoala has secured $47 million in a new round co-led by PayPal Ventures and MassMutual Ventures, the five-year-old startup said Wednesday. MUFG Innovation Partners, Omidyar Network, and existing backers Flourish Ventures, Eurazeo and AppWorks also participated in the Series C funding, which brings Qoala's total funding to more than $130 million since its inception.
A survey conducted by Insurify details the reasons behind road rage — and the sometimes deadly consequences. The leading cause: Drivers who are cut off by another car are most likely to react angrily.