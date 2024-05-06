Virginians have 1 year to upgrade their driver’s license to REAL ID

Tuesday marks one year until REAL ID is required in Virginia to board airplanes for domestic flights.

REAL ID driver’s licenses have a small star in the upper right corner to indicate they meet federal regulations for “minimum security standards.” Without a REAL ID, another form of identification, like a passport, will be required to board flights and access federal facilities, like military bases, after May 7, 2025.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 requiring the star on identification was intended to take effect in 2008 — but the deadline has been pushed back several times.

About half of card-carrying Virginians have their REAL ID — 3.45 million out of 6.8 million residents have a license or identification card, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. In Virginia, it’s optional to upgrade, so some of those who do not have a REAL ID may have another form of federally accepted identification.

Driver’s licenses can be upgraded to REAL IDs at local DMV offices. Bring one proof of identity (passport or U.S. birth certificate), proof of legal residence for non-U.S. citizens, two proofs of Virginia residency, a social security card and a current driver’s license. For more details, check the DMV’s list of acceptable documents by status.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com