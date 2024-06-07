Virginia woman wanted for triple murder captured after crash on Interstate 86 near Bath

A Virginia woman wanted in connection with a triple homicide was captured late Thursday afternoon in central Steuben County following a high-speed chase.

Alyssa Jane Venable, 23, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, was the subject of a manhunt initiated by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office after deputies found her three roommates dead while conducting a welfare check Tuesday night.

Around 5:37 p.m. Thursday, troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Amity spotted a 2009 Honda Civic believed to be involved in the Virginia case.

The troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to comply, triggering a high-speed pursuit through Allegany County and into Steuben County. Speeds reached 100 mph during the chase, police said.

A 2009 Honda Civic operated by Virginia triple murder suspect Alyssa Jane Venable crashed on I-86 near Bath on Thursday, June 6, 2024 after state troopers deployed a tire deflation device.

Troopers eventually deployed a tire deflation device, causing the Honda to crash along I-86 at the interchange with I-390 between Bath and Avoca. Venable was taken into custody without further incident.

She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Public safety Elmira man jailed after accusations of rape, unlawful imprisonment in Town of Southport

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office wants Venable on three charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, for the deaths of Robert John McGuire, 77, Gregory Scott Powell, 60, and Carol Anne Reese, 65.

New York State Police will obtain a fugitive warrant for Venable and arrangements for extradition will be forthcoming. Spotsylvania County detectives are working closely with New York authorities for any possible evidence recovery.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Steuben County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Virginia triple murder suspect captured after chase in Steuben County