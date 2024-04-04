Virginia woman pushes wrong button, wins $1 million lottery prize

Miriam Long won a $1 million Powerball prize after accidentally hitting the wrong button at a lottery vending machine. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who accidentally hit the wrong button on a lottery vending machine ended up winning a $1 million Powerball prize thanks to her mistake.

Christiansburg resident Miriam Long told Virginia Lottery officials she visited the lottery vending machine at CVS on South Main Street in Blacksburg because she wanted to buy a Mega Millions ticket.

Long said she accidentally hit the wrong button and ended up with a ticket for the March 18 Powerball drawing.

She matched the first five winning numbers in the drawing, earning a $1 million prize.

"It's the best mistake of my life," Long said.

Long said she was shocked when she realized she had won $1 million.

"My heart was pounding," she recalled. "It's overwhelming!"

Long did not reveal if she has any plans for her accidental fortune.