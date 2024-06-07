Virginia Woman Accused of Killing Her 3 Roommates Before Going on the Run: 'Heinous'

Alyssa Jane Venable, 23, was arrested in connection with the murders of Robert John McGuire, 77, Carol Anne Reese, 65, and Gregory Scott Powell, 60, per police

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office Alyssa Jane Venable

A Virginia woman has been arrested on murder charges in connection with what authorities described as the "heinous" killings of her three roommates.

Alyssa Jane Venable, 23, was arrested on Thursday in New York State, a day after her roommates were found slain in their Fredericksburg, Va., home, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said in a statement later that day.

The victims have been identified as Robert John McGuire, 77, Carol Anne Reese, 65, and Gregory Scott Powell, 60, who were found with “upper body trauma," the sheriff's office said in its initial statement.

On Tuesday, June 4, authorities responded to their residence after receiving a request for a welfare check, per police.

The request was made by a friend of Venable’s who was concerned after, he claimed, she had made disconcerting statements, WUSA 9 reported, citing authorities.

Prior to her arrest, Venable's grandmother expressed concerns about the suspect's well-being, claiming she was a danger to herself and "in desperate need for help."

"I pray that the authorities are looking for her as a person who is in harm's way as well, because we think she's in harm's way, if not from someone else but from her own self," Venable grandmother, Jane Venable, told WUSA9.

The suspect, of Spotsylvania, Va., was apprehended two days following a chase by New York State troopers, the sheriff's office said in its follow-up statement.

The pursuit ensued after troopers recognized her vehicle from the description given by Virginia authorities, per the statement, and Venable allegedly refused to stop at a traffic stop initiated by law enforcement. She was eventually captured after her vehicle crashed when police used a tire deflation device.

Police did not list a cause of death for the deceased and did not release a possible motive. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It wasn't immediately clear if Venable has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.



