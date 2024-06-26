Virginia witness protection program funding kicks in July 1

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In just six days, the $1 million budgeted for Virginia’s witness protection program kicks in.

The Commonwealth has had a program on the books since 1994, but never the funding to operate — until next Monday.

Even the most solid criminal cases fall apart without witnesses. That’s a reality for many prosecutors across the Commonwealth. That’s why they’re encouraging people to come forward with the help of witness protection.

“I can tell you as a former prosecutor, one of the barriers that we run into is witnesses that are too afraid to testify in court,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Without witnesses to testify, violent criminals continue to walk free. Come July 1, Miyares hopes this will change.

“These are grants administered by the Department of Criminal Justice Services via the State Police,” Miyares said. “So if a local prosecutor and a detective is encountering a witness that is reluctant or does not feel safe to testify, they notify — it’s a simple form they submit to DCJS to begin the process to get these individuals either lodging or protection. Sometimes it’s not necessarily getting them out of town, it could be getting them a temporary burglar alarm, security protection at their home, so there’s a variety of ways we want to go about doing this to make sure these victims feel safe.”

Part of the issue, Miyares said, is simply getting the word out.

“If you know something, you’ve seen something, you’ve been a victim of a crime, maybe you’re in a situation where you’re living with your abuser, or it’s your neighbor that perhaps committed the crime and you just don’t feel safe where you are, we don’t want you to feel that way,” Miyares said. “We want you to not be looking over your shoulder in fear. Report it, make sure you indicate that you’re interested in getting witness protection. We’ll begin the process of making sure you are then protected.”

Shana Turner of Hampton Roads Mothers and Men Against Senseless Killings, or H.R.M.A.S.K., helps victims and their families from the moment a crime is committed to getting them the resources they need in the days, weeks and months that follow. Turner lost her youngest son Shaquille to gun violence in 2017 after he was fatally shot in a murder-suicide.

“We shouldn’t be burying our children, but that’s what’s happening,” Turner told 10 On Your Side.

Turner works with local youth, lawmakers and families impacted by violence. H.R.M.A.S.K. focuses on education, advocacy and raising awareness.

“If everybody could get the word snitch out of their brain and understand that this is real,” Turner said. “Lives are being lost. There’s a lot of fear why people don’t want to speak out.”

Miyares told 10 On Your Side there is no statute of limitations when it comes to a felony. Anyone with an active court case can ask for witness protection.

“The idea is that victims are protected so victims can testify and the perpetrators are put away,” Miyares said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.