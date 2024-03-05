What Virginia voters need to know for Super Tuesday

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, voters in Virginia will head to the polls to decide who they want to see on their ballots for the November presidential election.

On the Republican side, voters will choose between former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. There are four other candidates on the ballot; they have dropped out, but not formally withdrawn from the race.

Nikki Haley rallies in Northern Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday

On the Democratic side, voters will choose between President Joe Biden, author Marianne Williamson, and Montana Rep. Dean Phillips. Biden is the only one of the three candidates to earn any delegates thus far.

Virginia is an open primary state, which means voters can opt to vote in either party’s election — regardless of how they align ideologically or voted previously. Voters are not allowed to vote in both party’s elections.

“You have an opportunity for independents or more moderate people to vote in a Republican primary,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington.

Here’s what else you need to know before heading to the polls on Election Day, according to the Virginia Department of Election.

Virginians must provide either an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polls.

Those who miss the registration deadline will be able to vote using a provisional ballot.

Doors open at 6 a.m. and the deadline to be in line to vote is 7 p.m.

Trump makes campaign stop in Richmond, attacks Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Both Haley and Trump have rallied in Virginia in the last week, with Haley coming to Northern Virginia.

Here’s a closer look at Super Tuesday, where the races stand now, and the political importance of the day. To search for your polling location, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.