Virginia state senators carrying new bills to legalize skill games in special session

Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed legislation last month that would have legalized skill games after his initial amendments were rejected, but some senators are pushing to revive the debate Tuesday when their chamber reconvenes for a special session.

Democrats Aaron Rouse of Virginia Beach and Louise Lucas of Portsmouth are carrying a new bill that blends Youngkin’s amendments with the original legislation. Meanwhile, Sen. Christie New Craig, R-Chesapeake, introduced a different measure that also seeks to find a middle ground.

In a Monday news release, Rouse urged legislators to work on a compromise.

“Thousands of small businesses throughout the Commonwealth have come to rely on the supplemental, sustainable revenue provided by skill games,” said Rouse, who carried the initial bill. “They create jobs, generate tax revenue and provide invaluable services to communities in every corner of our Commonwealth.”

Rouse’s bill would allow localities to hold referendums on opting out of legalizing the games and would place the Virginia Lottery in charge of regulation — both provisions recommended by Youngkin. It would also cap the number of games statewide at 35,000. The original bill had no cap, and Youngkin’s version would have limited them to 20,000.

Rouse’s bill would would levy a 25% tax on skill games, as put forth in the original measure, rejecting Youngkin’s suggestion to hike it to 35%. It would allow a maximum of four machines at restaurants or convenience stores and seven at truck stops.

New Craig said her bill would keep the governor’s suggested 35% tax rate and would cap the number of games statewide at 30,000. It would allow a maximum of three machines at restaurants or convenience stores and seven at truck stops.

Both of the new bills nix Youngkin’s recommendation to ban the games from operating within 35 miles of a casino or racetrack — a provision that would have banned the devices across most of the state, including in Hampton Roads.

New Craig said she introduced the legislation because the games are important to many of her constituents.

“I committed to small businesses when I was running (for office),” she said. “We know for years that it went untaxed and unregulated, and I don’t support that. I want legal skill games and for small businesses to prosper.”

The legality of skill games has become a never-ending saga in Virginia. Those who support the devices say they give a significant boost to businesses while also bringing in tax revenue for the state. Opponents, however, have a range of concerns about oversight and enforcement.

The General Assembly initially passed legislation outlawing the games in 2020, but then-Gov. Ralph Northam delayed the ban to help the state raise money for a COVID-19 relief fund.

The ban took effect in 2021, until state Sen. Bill Stanley, an attorney, filed a lawsuit on behalf of client Hermie Sadler alleging it violated small businesses’ constitutional rights. An injunction allowed the games to continue while the lawsuit was pending. The Supreme Court of Virginia in October overturned the injunction — arguing the case was unlikely to succeed — and a lower court subsequently dismissed the lawsuit on Nov. 13.

The Senate is reconvening Tuesday to address controversial changes to a military tuition program.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com