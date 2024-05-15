Virginia State Police respond to call of shots fired at I-64 rest area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY — Virginia State Police and Albemarle County Police responded Wednesday morning to a rest area on Interstate 64 for an emergency call concerning gunshots being fired, according to state police.

The incident took place at an eastbound rest area near mile marker 105 in Albemarle County.

As of 8:30 a.m., authorities had cleared the facility and found no evidence of a shooting having taken place, police said.

The rest area will be re-opening shortly, police said Wednesday morning.

