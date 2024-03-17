Virginia State Police report four fatal crashes over the weekend

(WFXR) — The Virginia State Police released a batch of reports Sunday on a series of fatal crashes over the weekend.

The first, Friday March 15, happened around 6:30 a.m. on Route 220 in Henry County. Police say 61-year-old Jennifer Marie Stokes from Greensboro, N.C. ran off the side of the road just south of White House Road. Her car hit a culvert and overturned, according to the release. She was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

Another fatal crash happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening in Franklin County, when 21-year-old Bassett local Devin Wayne Coleman drove off the side of Mount Carmel Road near Gumtree Lane, overcorrected, and crashed into trees on the other side, according to VSP. Coleman was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

A third crash in Floyd County, also around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, killed an ATV rider. VSP says 48-year-old Todd Nathanial Huff from Indian Valley was riding east on Indian Valley Post Office Road, when he ran off the side of the road, down an embankment, and hit the trees. Huff was thrown from the ATV. He was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet and died at the scene.

A fourth crash happened in Bedford County early Sunday just before 2 a.m. VSP says 19-year-old Wyatt Malton Newman from Huddleston died when his truck ran off the side of Mentow Road near Leesville Road, overturned, and threw him from his seat. He was not wearing a seatbelt and VSP says they believe alcohol played a role.

All four cases are still under investigation.

