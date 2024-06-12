Virginia State Police: Plane makes emergency landing in Culpeper; nobody injured

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said a plane had to make an emergency landing in Culpeper Tuesday.

VSP said a small and private aircraft had to emergency land at the Culpeper Regional Airport around 8:30 p.m. because it was losing fuel.

The pilot and the two passengers were not hurt.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the emergency landing and it was still being investigated.

