Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police officials in Roanoke say a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot by an officer during an “altercation” Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Moorman Avenue Northwest for a “disorder” call. There, they found an armed subject. Officials say at some point, Roanoke Police officers and the subject got into an “altercation”. That’s when an officer fired their service weapon, hitting the subject. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Moorman Avenue NW and Gilmer Avenue NW are blocked from 6th Street to 7th Street as the shooting is investigated. We’re expecting an update from police sometime on Tuesday.

