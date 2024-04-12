Virginia State Police: Fishersville man struck and killed on Route 250 Thursday night

AUGUSTA COUNTY — A Fishersville man was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Augusta County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

A press release said the police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred on Jefferson Highway (Route 250) near Long Meadow Road at 8:09 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 was heading westbound on Route 250 when it was unable to avoid a pedestrian who was attempting the cross the five-lane highway. Police said it was raining at the time and the pedestrian was not wearing reflective clothing.

The pedestrian was identified as Sean P. Burns, 58, of Fishersville. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained on the scene and is not being charged, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

More: Virginia State Police: Suspect dead following Waynesboro Police-involved shooting on I-64

More: Augusta expands tax relief for eldery, disabled residents

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Fishersville man struck and killed while crossing Route 250: Virginia State Police