Adobe today announced Firefly Services, a set of more than 20 new generative and creative APIs, tools and services. Firefly Services makes some of the company's AI-powered features from its Creative Cloud tools like Photoshop available to enterprise developers to speed up content creation in their custom workflows -- or create entirely new solutions. In addition, the company also today launched Custom Models, which allows businesses to fine tune Firefly models based on their assets.