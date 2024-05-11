Virginia State Police conducting traffic initiative on Route 58

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are increasing patrols on Route 58 for the start of a safety initiative from May 13-17, police said.

The “Southern Virginia US 58 Safety Initiative” pertains to around 116 miles of U.S. Route 58 from Emporia to Danville. The goal is to enhance safety of those traveling and conduct traffic safety checks.

State police is partnering with local law enforcement including the South Hill Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Lawrenceville Police Department and the Emporia Police Department.

