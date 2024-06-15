Virginia State Police: Bear hit, killed on I-395 north in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A bear was hit and killed on the northbound lanes of Interstate 395 on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

A driver called VSP just before 2:10 p.m. to report a dead bear on the side of the interstate near Exit 8C in Arlington.

A trooper contacted Arlington County Animal Control to remove the bear’s body.

Black bear spotted multiple times in Arlington neighborhoods

Several bears had been spotted in the area in June, including one bear’s body that Arlington officials said had been illegally dumped.

