Virginia State Parks prepare to host solar eclipse viewing events on April 8.

With 42 unique parks scattered across the state, everyone can find the perfect spot to witness the breathtaking convergence of the sun, the moon and the Earth.

The next solar eclipse visible in the contiguous U.S. will not be until Aug. 23, 2044, so don't miss this one. What observers will see during this year’s solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 will vary based on the weather and location. Depending on the park you’re at, the moon will block the face of the sun between 76 and 90%.

When is the solar eclipse?

Visit dcr.virginia.gov to learn more about when to expect the solar eclipse at each state park. As you start planning your visit, don’t forget to pack your solar eclipse viewing glasses. If you don’t have any, each park's visitor center or gift shop will offer them for $1 each plus tax while supplies last.

The closest viewing event in Virginia's state parks to the tri-city area will be at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield. Here, the eclipse will begin at 2:01 p.m. and end at 4:29 p.m., reaching its peak at 3:18 p.m. The sun will reach 82.5% obscurity at this state park location. While the viewing event itself will be free of charge, the standard $10 parking/admission fee per vehicle will apply to attendees.

In addition to hosting the solar eclipse viewings on April 8, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will also be hosting special educational programs at its state parks led by knowledgeable park rangers on varying dates— some will be occurring on the day of the eclipse and some in the days leading up to it. These special programs will delve into the science behind solar eclipses, as well as their historical significance and safety precautions that all observers of eclipses should keep in mind.

"Whether you're a seasoned astronomer or a curious novice, these programs offer valuable insights into the wonders of the cosmos," a blurb advertising the special programs on the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation's website reads.

Eclipse programs

Pocahontas State Park's special program will take place on Saturday April 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the park's visitor center. The theme of the program, which will be free of charge, is "Prep for the Eclipse." In addition to covering eclipse safety and the mechanics behind this rare astronomical event, participants in Pocahontas State Park's special program will be able to make a craft to commemorate this special sight. All supplies for crafts will be provided. After the program, attendees are encouraged to scout out the best spots in the park to watch the eclipse on April 8, with recommendations from the attending park ranger. For more information on this special educational program, you can call (804) 796-4472 or email Rebecca.whalen@dcr.virginia.gov.

For more resources on viewing the upcoming solar eclipse from Petersburg, you can visit Eclipse2024.org, a website dedicated to the safe observation of the April 8th solar eclipse. In addition to educational resources on the eclipse, you can find important eye safety information and eclipse viewing instructions for wherever you're located, as well as eclipse animation and simulation videos. You can also download the Eclipse App for real-time information about the eclipse as it develops.

