Virginia Republican Gov. Youngkin vetoes minimum wage increase, marijuana market bills

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed bills on Thursday that would have increased the minimum wage and established a market for marijuana in Virginia.

Youngkin argued that creating a market for marijuana would have endangered Virginians' health and safety and asserted that states that have legalized recreational use have seen adverse effects. Of the minimum wage increase, he argued the legislation would raise costs on small businesses.

Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin is pictured in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 26, 2023.

"It also does not eliminate the illegal black-market sale of cannabis, nor guarantee product safety. Addressing the inconsistencies in enforcement and regulation in Virginia’s current laws does not justify expanding access to cannabis, following the failed paths of other states and endangering Virginians’ health and safety,” he said in a statement Thursday. “Today I am also vetoing bills that would implement drastic wage mandates, raise costs on families and small businesses, jeopardize jobs, and fail to recognize regional economic differences across Virginia."

Youngkin's actions an "irresponsible" "affront" Democrats say

Youngkin had repeatedly signaled his intent to veto the minimum wage bill and the marijuana market bill ahead of Thursday. But that didn't soften the sharp words from Democratic lawmakers regarding his actions.

"At a time when our Commonwealth faces the challenges of high costs, inflation, and widespread financial hardship, this veto is not just a missed opportunity — it's a direct affront to the hard-working individuals who keep Virginia moving forward," Senate President Pro tempore Louise Lucas, D - Portsmouth, said in a statement. "Raising the minimum wage to $13.50 was a measured, reasonable step towards our ultimate goal of achieving a $15.00 minimum wage, a standard that would affirm our commitment to the dignity of labor and the belief that everyone deserves a fair shot at economic stability. The Governor's action undermines our efforts to build a more equitable and prosperous Virginia for all."

Lucas had introduced the wage bill, which would have increase the minimum in Virginia to $13.50 per hour by January 2025 and to $15 per hour by January 2026. Currently, minimum wage in the commonwealth is $12 per hour.

Sen. Aaron Rouse, D - Virginia Beach, who had introduced legislation to create a marijuana market in Virginia, called the governor's actions "nothing short of irresponsible."

"Over the last three years, the General Assembly has meticulously crafted this legislation to not only establish a safe and regulated market but also to address and combat the proliferation of the illicit market. This veto blocks a pivotal opportunity to advance public health, safety, and justice in our Commonwealth," he said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Youngkin vetoes minimum wage increase and marijuana market bills