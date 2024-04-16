Virginia ranks second in states with the highest percentage of deadly crashes involving a police pursuit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to a new study conducted by H&P Law, Virginia ranks second in states with the highest percentages of fatal crashes involving a police pursuit.

Analysts with H&P looked at the number of fatal and non-fatal crashes involving a police pursuit from 2017 to 2021, reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and found that Georgia ranked number one, with 2.09% of all fatal crashes being involved in a police pursuit.

Virginia came in second place, with 2.03% of all fatal crashes in the state being involved in a police pursuit. According to the study, 4,037 deadly crashes were reported in the state, with 82 of those involving a police pursuit.

“Crashes during police pursuits are frequently caused by fast speeds reckless driving, and traffic conditions, particularly in highly populated areas,” A spokesperson for H&P Law said. “Difficulties in communication between law enforcement agencies, distractions, vehicle faults, and bad weather can all increase the danger.”

Out of the 50 states, Hawaii was found to be the state with the least fatal crashes involving a police pursuit, with only .21%.

The top ten states can be found below:

Rank State Percentage of fatal crashes involving a police pursuit 1 Georgia 2.09% 2 Virginia 2.03% 3 Kansas 1.79% 4 Minnesota 1.74% 5 New Mexico 1.62% 6 Missouri 1.60% 7 Texas 1.59% 8 Indiana 1.53% 9 Alabama 1.52% 10 Illinois 1.47%

