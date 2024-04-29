Virginia ranks 4th in states with most controversial drivers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Old Dominion State is home to to many great things, but according to Forbes Advisor, it is also home to some of the most confrontational drivers.

A study conducted by Forbes Advisor found that Virginia ranks as the fourth state in the country with the most confrontational drivers.

The Gun Violence Archive’s database found that since 2018, the number of road rage injuries and deaths which involved deaths has continued to rise. 2022 saw 141 people die from road rage shooting deaths, compared to 70 in 2018.

According to the survey, at least 50% of drivers in Virginia reported that another driver exited their cars to attempt to yell or fight with them, and 89.5% of drivers reported being yelled at, insulted, cursed at or made threats.

Drivers also reported most road rage incidents occurred on city streets compared to highways and parking lots.

The top reasons people reported for feeling road rage can be found below:

Heavy traffic – 39.35%

Already feeling stressed – 38.06%

Running late – 33.89%

Already feeling angry – 32.49%

Feeling tired – 26.86%

