Virginia professor found dead after being reported missing at Florida conference

A professor from a Virginia university who was reported missing while at a conference in Orlando, Florida has been found dead.

Averett University, a private Baptist university located in Danville, Virginia, confirmed the death of Dr. David Hanbury on Facebook Sunday. The university said it received confirmation of his death from his family Sunday afternoon.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking update of the passing of Dr. David Hanbury," the university's statement reads. "On behalf of the entire Averett community, we send our condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury's family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact."

The Orlando Police Department told USA TODAY a cause of death was not been determined, but that Hanbury's death "does not appear suspicious at this time."

Hanbury was attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference in Orlando and was last seen on the evening of Friday, March 15, the university said.

Averett said in the statement Dr. Hanbury joined its faculty more than eight years ago and was serving as an associate professor and co-chair of the psychology department, while also serving as the chair for the division of physical and psychological health sciences.

Averett University President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks said in a statement the university is inviting the campus and surrounding community to "join together for a time of prayer and support" on Monday.

