Virginia’s primary elections are Tuesday. Here’s what to know before heading to the polls.

Primary elections are Tuesday.

Races on the ballot in Hampton Roads include a Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat, and Democratic primaries for the 1st Congressional District and 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Virginia law allows residents to vote in only one political party primary election when multiple political party primary elections are held on the same day. Voters must decide which ballot they would like to receive. This decision will not register voters with that party.

Here is a rundown of what voters should know before heading to the polls.

The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press 2024 primary election voter guide

Who is on the ballot

Five Republicans are running in the Senate primary. They are Hung Cao, Edward “Eddie” Garcia Jr., Jonathan Emord, C.L. “Chuck” Smith, Jr., and Scott Parkinson.

The 1st Congressional District includes portions of suburban Richmond down through York and James City counties, Williamsburg and Poquoson. Leslie Mehta and Herbert Jones Jr. are the Democrats on the ballot. The winner will face Republican Rep. Rob Wittman in November.

The 2nd Congressional District spans the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight and Franklin. Missy Cotter Smasal and Jeremiah “Jake” Denton IV will vie for the Democratic nomination. The winner will challenge Republican Rep. Jen Kiggans in November.

___

Eligibility

May 28 was the deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration.

However, voters can still register through Election Day and vote using a provisional ballot.

___

Polling hours and locations

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can cast ballots as long as they are in line by 7 p.m.

Voters can check their polling location at vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.

___

What to bring

Voters must provide an acceptable form of identification or sign a statement, subject to felony penalties, asserting they are the registered voter who they claim to be. Voters who do not present acceptable identification or sign this statement must vote with a provisional ballot.

Some examples of acceptable identification include a Virginia driver’s license, U.S. passport or a U.S. military ID. The full list is available at elections.virginia.gov/media/formswarehouse/voter-id/outreach-materials/documents/Voter-Identification-Chart—Revised-08.23.2023.pdf.

___

Voting accessibility options

Voters who are 65 or older or voters with a disability can have a ballot brought to their vehicle. This is called curbside voting. To vote curbside, voters should make sure to use a designated parking space at the polling location and follow the instructions on any signage.

Voters who require support to read or complete forms can bring an assistant with them or ask an election official for help. Virginia polling places must offer a range of accessibility features, including accessible parking spaces and entry ways, sufficient space for voters in wheelchairs, notepads to communicate in writing and a magnifier for election material and the ballot.

Those who believe their rights to accessible voting were violated can submit a voter complaint online or contact the Virginia Department of Elections at 804-335-6445 or email adavoter@elections.virginia.gov.

___

Mail-in and absentee ballots

Absentee ballots can be returned to the local registrar’s office or a drop-off location by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the registrar’s office by 12 p.m. on the third day following the election.

___

Problems at the polls

If a voter meets the requirements to vote but is being denied, they can ask an election official to contact the voter registrar’s office before leaving the polling place. Voters can also call the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745.

Voters have the right to cast a provisional ballot if their name does not appear on the voter list, but they believe it should.

The department administers a formal grievance process under the Help America Vote Act for voters who believe that their voting rights have been violated. Voters must fill out a complaint form within 10 days of the incident, have it notarized and mail it to the deputy commissioner.

___

Election results

The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press will post results online Tuesday evening as they become available. Look for results from the election in Thursday’s print editions.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com