Virginia Primary Day 2024

Polling places across Virginia are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today as both Democrats and Republicans hold primaries to choose their nominees for congressional elections in November.

Republicans across the state will pick a challenger to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, and at least one party is holding a primary in six of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.

Two of those districts are coming open this year due to the upcoming departures of U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Loudoun and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Prince William. Wexton is leaving Congress for health reasons, and Spanberger is running for governor in 2025.

Both parties have competitive primaries in those two districts, the 10th and 7th.

Republican voters in central and Southside Virginia’s 5th District will also settle a bitter primary between Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell, and state Sen. John McGuire, R-Goochland, that’s drawn national attention largely due to former President Donald Trump’s decision to back McGuire over Good, a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus who endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president.

Would-be voters can find details on their status via the state’s online citizen portal, which lets users check their registration status and find their congressional district.

In districts with both a Republican and Democratic congressional primary, voters will be asked to choose a ballot for one party.

Voters participating in Tuesday’s primaries will need to present an acceptable form of identification, but anyone lacking an ID will still be able to cast a provisional ballot that will only be counted if elections officials verify their eligibility later.

