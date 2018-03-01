Virginia police fatally shoot man after vehicle chase

Virginia State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 64 east of the airport exit in Henrico County Thursday, March 1, 2018. Virginia State Police say an armed man has been fatally shot by police on Interstate 64 after a vehicle chase. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An armed man was fatally shot by police after he crashed his car during a chase on Interstate 64, state police said Thursday.

The chase began shortly after 10 a.m. in Richmond after members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to stop the driver, who was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Richmond, authorities said.

State police said the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began as the vehicle headed east on I-64.

The vehicle crashed in the median in Henrico County. Police said the driver got out of his vehicle with a weapon and approached the task force officers as they surrounded his vehicle. The driver was shot and died at the scene.

A Virginia State Police special agent and a U.S. Marshal both fired their weapons, state police said. Both have been placed on administrative leave.

No police officers were injured.

Police did not say what kind of weapon the man had.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpepper Field Office is investigating the shooting because the special agent involved is assigned to the state police Richmond Field Office.

The fugitive task force is operated by the U.S. Marshals Service and is made up of local, state and federal law enforcement.