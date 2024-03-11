Virginia plane crash claims lives of 4 adults, 1 child; reported emergency before crash

A plane crash in Bath County, Virginia claimed the lives of five people on Sunday afternoon, including four adults and one child, according to police.

WXFR in Roanoke, Virginia reported that the crash happened at the Ingalls Field Airport in Bath County at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Jeff Ford, the chairman of the Bath County Airport Authority, told the station a twin jet reported needing to make an emergency landing right before the crash.

The type of emergency was unknown, authorities said, adding the jet was not based out of the Ingalls Field Airport.

Virginia State Police told Fox News Digital that five people died in the crash: one child and four adults.

No other details, including the identities of the victims, are available as the story is still developing.





