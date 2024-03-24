Virginia mother killed, body found in trash truck: police
A 30-year-old Virginia woman’s body was found in a trash truck, after family members sounded the alarm that she had failed to pick up her child from daycare.
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Lake Ridge, Virginia on Thursday, March 21 at approximately 8:50 p.m. after concerned family members said that 30-year-old Taty’ana Zakiyyah was missing.
Her family members said that they became concerned after the 30-year-old mother did not pick up her child from daycare.
Authorities confirmed to FOX 5 that they began searching for Zakiyyah’s vehicle at the start of the investigation, but learned that her car was being driven by her roommate, 28-year-old Brendon Devon White.
Police said that they located Zakiyyah's car in Newport News City, Virginia and said that her belongings were still in the vehicle.
Detectives stopped a nearby trash collection truck and found the victim’s body, the local outlet said.
Following the investigation, police arrested White and charged him with second-degree murder.
