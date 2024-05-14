Virginia man’s hunt for chicken turns up $500K jackpot and more state headlines

Staff Report

The state Capitol. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

• “Virginia’s Rep. Wexton endorses Subramanyam to succeed her in Congress.”—Washington Post

• “Your cheat sheet to Virginia’s June congressional primaries.”—Axios Richmond

• “Many Virginia students still separated by race, economic class.”—Richmond Times-Dispatch

• “Bristol, Virginia seeks balance in housing, focuses on needed workforce homes.”—WCYB

• “Virginia man goes out for chicken, wins $500,000 lottery jackpot.”—Fox 5

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Virginia man’s hunt for chicken turns up $500K jackpot and more state headlines appeared first on Virginia Mercury.