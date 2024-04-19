Virginia man dies after single-vehicle crash in Washington County, Md.

A Virginia man died Thursday after being ejected from the van he was driving when it crashed into a guardrail and overturned along Greencastle Pike west of Hagerstown, according to Maryland State Police.

Taiveon Gayles, 22, of Farmville, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:21 p.m., Sgt. Adam Matthai said.

Farmville is west southwest of Richmond.

The crash occurred around 3:54 p.m. in the 11600 block of Greencastle Pike, also known as Md. 63. The specific address state police provided is near the Pilot truck stop.

Gayles was driving a white Chevy Express van south on Greencastle Pike, north of Interstate 70, when for unknown reasons the van accelerated from traffic, Matthai said.

The van went off the road to the right and hit the guardrail, overturning.

Matthai did not know how long the road was closed, but he said the crash reconstructionist left the scene at 6:37 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Farmville, Va., man dies after van crashes in Western Maryland