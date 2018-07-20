Virginia Man Dies From Rare Form of Flesh-Eating Vibriosis

It’s just about the worst possible ending for a day at the beach. Public health authorities in Virginia have confirmed that a person has died from Vibrio vulnificus, a rare and deadly flesh-eating form of Vibrio bacteria. If that species name sounds familiar, you may remember the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent recall of contaminated crab meat. But in that case, the pathogen in question was Vibrio parahaemolyticus, a much more common species that isn’t usually deadly to healthy people. In the recent Virginia case, the patient became infected with V. vulnificus, a very rare and nasty bacterium that only affects about 200 people in the US each year.

And despite the fact that both bacteria belong to the same genus, V. vulnificus is a whole different animal. Whereas V. parahaemolyticus can cause diarrhea and abdominal cramps similar to other forms of food poisoning, V. vulnificus causes death in 15 to 30 percent of cases, according to the CDC. Here are the main things to know about each.

When it comes to eating raw oysters, fresher is better. You can get Vibrio parhaemolyticus from eating oysters, but it's more common to get Vibrio vulnificus from actually being in contaminated water.

Vibrio vulnificus

In most cases, people get exposed to V. vulnificus through open wounds. For this reason, it often affects crabbers and fishermen, like New Jersey resident Angel Perez, a crabber who remains in critical condition after contracting the infection in early July and may lose several limbs to the flesh-eating bacteria; or Tim Morgan, who was hospitalized for four days and remained on antibiotics for eight weeks after accidentally jabbing his finger with a contaminated fishhook.

It’s not clear what happened in the Virginia case, but The Washington Post reports that this death was the first in the state for 2018, and 23 people have contracted Vibrio infections this year, a slight increase over 2017.

In some situations, an infection can occur through food, as in the case of a Florida man who died after eating oysters contaminated with V. vulnificius. The victim reportedly had underlying medical conditions, though, as is common among people who die from food poisoning.

The Virginia Department of Health has not released specifics about the patient, and a spokesperson for the CDC declined to comment on the specifics of the case.