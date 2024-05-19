Virginia leaders honored students during military signing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and the Virginia Department of Education honored Virginia students on Virginia Military Signing Day.

On Friday, individuals committed to enlisting in the United States military or entering Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs after graduating from high school. The ceremony took place at the Virginia War Memorial.

“We are the greatest nation in the history of the world because of individuals who raise their hand and say, ‘I will serve.’ I was honored to celebrate and recognize the young men and women who are about to embark on a lifetime of service,” said Youngkin. “This takes courage, commitment, and love for your country. Thank you for your dedication to keeping our nation safe, and collectively, making us a nation with no rivals.”

More than 109 students from school divisions across the Commonwealth participated. The Posting of Colors was performed by the J. R. Tucker High School Marine Corps JROTC, and the national anthem was performed by a soloist, Heidi Taylor, a middle school/upper school choral music teacher at The Steward School and members of the U.S. Marine Corps Band.

“Watching these young Virginians take the oath to defend the Constitution and protect our liberties as Americans was emotional and inspiring,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “In this poignant and joyful season of commencements, it is an honor to recognize our youth who are embarking on their military service to the nation.”

Check with WAVY.com for updates

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.