Virginia lawmakers hold special session to approve state budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia lawmakers are expected to approve the state budget on Monday for the next two years.

This comes after more than three weeks of negotiations between Democrats and Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

What’s included in Virginia’s budget deal?

The budget is for the 2025 to 2026 fiscal year.

Topics which will be discussed can be found below:

A 3% pay raise for teachers and state employees.

$280,000 allocated for each year for the Department of Criminal Justice Services to provide annual active shooter trainings for school and community personnel.

A total of 101,000,000 allocated for toll relief. This would provide financial relief for drivers who make up to $50,000 a year.

For veterans, up to $100,000 a year would support a grant program to provide job opportunities for veterans.

$1,626,575 a year to support mental health and substance abuse evaluation and treatment for juveniles, who are under state probation or parole.

Legalizing skill games is not included in the state budget.

Legislation to legalize skill games heads to Gov. Youngkin’s desk

“The governor still has a skill games piece of legislation before him that he has not acted upon and it’s incumbent upon the governor to act on that legislation,” Virginia delegate Luke Torian said. “He has to make a decision if he is going to veto or pass the legislation. He has legislation before him.”

Once lawmakers approve the budget, it will go to Governor Youngkin’s desk for his signature.

