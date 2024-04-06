Virginia lawmakers concern Gov. Youngkin could scrap budget
Washington (DC News Now) — Virginia lawmakers say they are concerned that Gov. Youngkin could scrap the budget. Northern Virginia reporter, Hayley Milon, talks with DC News Now’s Mark Hall on why Youngkin hasn’t signed the state budget and why some could say that it was because of the arena deal falling through.
