Virginia Kase Solomón, President of Common Cause, about the state of democracy in modern America

Virginia Kase Solomón (Photo: Common Cause)

If there’s a most troubling issue facing our nation and its elected leaders at the dawn of the summer of 2024, many observers believe it is the state of our democracy. In the aftermath of the failed January 6, 2021 insurrection and subsequent widespread threats of violence and retribution from politicians and activists on the political right, many caring and thinking people are deeply concerned – both about what might happen come this November, as well several other recent developments in which basic norms of law and politics have been under attack.

Fortunately, at this potentially harrowing moment, the nation is not without an array of strong and committed defenders of democracy – watchdogs that closely monitor events and speak up loudly and clearly for honest and ethical laws and policies. And recently we were fortunate enough to have a conversation with the leader of one of those watchdog organizations, the President of the national good government advocacy nonprofit, Common Cause, Virginia Kase Solomón.

In Part One of our special extended conversation, we discussed the state of American democracy and the threats that confront it with a look at the pernicious phenomenon of gerrymandering – the rigging of election outcomes by drawing districts to discriminate against certain classes of voters for racial and political reasons.

In Part Two of our conversation, we surveyed several other challenges to honest and representative government, including the issue of Supreme Court ethics, potential threats to election workers in the fall elections, mis- and disinformation in political campaigns and accountability in the media.

