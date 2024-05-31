Virginia Institute of Marine Science hosts 22nd annual Marine Science Day

William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science hosts its 22nd annual Marine Science Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happening rain or shine, the free event offers visitors an opportunity to discover the world of marine science through interactive exhibits, family-friendly activities and behind-the-scenes tours of VIMS research facilities at its Gloucester Point campus.

Some of the day’s highlights include hands-on exhibits led by VIMS researchers, interactive tours of the entire VIMS campus, marine research vessels and massive specimen collection and the annual Marine Life Costume Contest, open to all ages with multiple prize categories for the best marine plant or animal costumes.

For more information, see vims.edu/msd.