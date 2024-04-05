Virginia Gov. Youngkin signs hundreds of bills, hundreds more to go

With less than two weeks before special session, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has acted on more than half of the bills sent to him by the Democrat-controlled legislature.

Youngkin has so far acted on 632 of the 1,046 bills sent to him by lawmakers at the end of the 2024 General Assembly session.

As of Friday the governor has signed 521 pieces of legislation, amended 20 and vetoed 91 bills. He holds the record for most vetoes handed down during a single session out of any governor in the commonwealth's history. The bills signed by Youngkin include bipartisan measures passed by the Democrat controlled General Assembly.

The General Assembly will meet on April 17 for the "reconvene session" to review the governor's actions on legislation.

Accolades for signed bills on hate crimes, human trafficking and abuse survivors

Among those signed into law this week are bills to safeguard Virginians from unlawful discrimination, hate crimes, and antisemitism and measures to combat labor trafficking.

“Hate has no place in our communities. As the grandson of Holocaust survivors and a Jew whose children have confronted antisemitism in our schools, this bill is personal for me,” Del. Dan Helmer, D – Fairfax, said in a statement. “I'm grateful to the Governor for signing this bipartisan legislation to protect people of every ethnicity across the commonwealth.”

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery. Full stop. With the Governor’s signature of House Bill 633,” Del. Mike Cherry, R – Colonial Heights, said in a statement, “our Commonwealth takes an important step toward eradicating this vile crime. Local prosecutors anywhere in Virginia now have the ability to bring charges against those who prey on vulnerable populations and obtain speedy convictions as opposed to waiting years for the federal judicial process to play out.”

A series of bipartisan bills to combat human trafficking were also signed. Those bills include one to increase penalties for violations of child labor laws, introduced by Del. Holly Siebold, D – Vienna; require training for security officers on how to recognize human trafficking, introduced by Del. Shelly Simmonds, D – Newport News, among others.

A bill that modifies the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act to make it easier for survivors of sexual abuse or criminal sexual assault to terminate a rental agreement early gained praise, following the governor’s signature, from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, or RAINN – a national nonprofit anti-sexual assault organization. The bill was introduced by Del. Karrie Delaney, D – Fairfax County.

“Survivors deserve to feel safe in their own homes, and H.B. 764 goes a long way in making that a reality,” Zoey Brewer, a policy and grassroots coordinator with RAINN, said. “We thank Delegate Karrie Delaney for her dedication to ensuring that survivors have avenues out of unsafe environments, and we commend Governor Youngkin for signing this bill into law.”

Hope for prescription drug bills and the budget

Democratic lawmakers have called on the Republican governor to sign bipartisan bill that would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board which, bill proponents say, would help to protect Virginians from prescription drug price gouging.

“The United States has some of the highest prescription drug prices in the world, and I’m glad we have the opportunity to stop the price gouging that makes even the most basic medications unaffordable. Our Commonwealth should not tolerate financial hardship and bankruptcy because people need life-saving medication,” Sen. Suhas Subramanyam, D – Ashburn, who introduced one of the bills, said in a statement.

General Assembly lawmakers are also awaiting the governor’s action on the biennial budget, after Democratic lawmakers and the governor embarked on dueling tours with conflicting messages regarding the spending bill.

The budget had passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support – 11 Republicans in the House of Delegates voted in support of the fiscal bill, along with three Republican Senators and every Democrat in both chambers.

Youngkin has until April 8 at 11:59 a.m. to submit his line-item vetoes for the budget, Christian Martinez, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said. Youngkin could opt to veto an entire budget, which would force a special session to start the process anew.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Hundreds of bipartisan bills signed into law, hundreds more to go