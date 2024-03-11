Virginia Flood Awareness Week runs from March 10-16

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — To some, flooding seems almost inevitable in Hampton Roads and other surrounding areas. So, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared March 10-16 Virginia Flood Awareness Week.

“Floods are the most common natural disaster and can happen without warning across the Commonwealth,” said Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Matthew Wells. “We encourage Virginians to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their property by assessing their flood risk and with flood insurance coverage.”

However, according to the National Flood Insurance Program, only 3% of Virginians have flood insurance.

Portsmouth resident Beatriz Washington is one of those residents and said she’s had it for a while because of the severe flooding in her neighborhood.

She told 10 On Your Side she’s seen several cars damaged by trying to drive through high water.

“They break down after a while,” Washington said. “You know, you just see them pass through here, and then you’ll see them sitting on the side until somebody comes and helps them.”

But that’s not all, she also said the amount of flooding is softening the roads to where she can see water seeping through multiple cracks.

“The other day I actually took a walk, and I was walking on top of it and it actually sank down a little bit, so you could see it sinking down,” Washington said.

The floods even affect the way her kids get to school.

“My kids usually, normally wait right here for the bus, but now they have to wait way down there [to the end of the street] because we can’t even step on the — we can’t even get over here,” Washington said.

She said she just hopes something can change soon.

“It’s been going on for a couple of years, you know, I would say 10 years, and nobody’s done anything about it,” Washington said.

DCR’s flood awareness website has many ways people can be prepared for potential floods.

Some preventative measures include:

Storing important documents in waterproof containers, on an upper floor.

Caulking windows, doors and gaps where pipes and wires enter a building.

Labeling propane tanks with the owner’s name and address.

Choosing tile or other waterproof flooring over carpeting on lower floors.

Head on over to Virginia Flood Awareness Week for more information.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.