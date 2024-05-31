Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service to be held on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP) is set to host the 2024 Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service on Saturday.

The service is expected to begin at noon at the Richmond Raceway Complex in the Main Exhibition Hall.

Emergency response personnel, government officials and public safety members will be in attendance to celebrate the honorees.

During the service, there will be a keynote address, a Virginia Fire Services Honor Guard procession, a musical performance and a fire and EMS apparatus display from departments throughout Virginia.

Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt “Chevy” Chiaverotti will be among the 2024 honorees.

Fallen Virginia Beach firefighter remembered for smile, impact on others

The service is free and open to the public.

Those who are unable to attend in person will be able to watch a live stream on VDFP’s website here.

