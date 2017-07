(Reuters) - The state of Virginia on Thursday executed a 35-year-old man sentenced to death for the 2006 killings of an unarmed security guard and a sheriff's deputy, a department of corrections spokeswoman said.

William Morva was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m. EDT, Virginia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney said.





(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)